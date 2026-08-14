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Detectives recover weapons from Kapondi's home as probe into Wasama's murder intensifies

By Standard Team | Aug. 14, 2026
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‎Mt Elgon MP Fred Kapondi  addresses the press on the security situation in his constituency. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Detectives conducting the probe into the murder of Mount Elgon politician Nathan Wasama Masai raided the home of area MP Fred Kapondi and recovered crude weapons and a pair of police uniforms.

The Tuesday evening operation was carried out by a team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters backed by their counterparts based at the western regional office in Kakamega.

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Related Topics

Nathan Wasama Masai Wasama Masai Killing MP Fred Kapondi Mt Elgon Politician
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