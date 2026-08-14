Detectives recover weapons from Kapondi's home as probe into Wasama's murder intensifies

Detectives conducting the probe into the murder of Mount Elgon politician Nathan Wasama Masai raided the home of area MP Fred Kapondi and recovered crude weapons and a pair of police uniforms.
The Tuesday evening operation was carried out by a team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters backed by their counterparts based at the western regional office in Kakamega.
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