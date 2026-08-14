Detectives recover weapons from Kapondi's home as probe into Wasama's murder intensifies

‎Mt Elgon MP Fred Kapondi addresses the press on the security situation in his constituency. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Detectives conducting the probe into the murder of Mount Elgon politician Nathan Wasama Masai raided the home of area MP Fred Kapondi and recovered crude weapons and a pair of police uniforms.

The Tuesday evening operation was carried out by a team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters backed by their counterparts based at the western regional office in Kakamega.