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EACC arrests Kitui County Chief Officer over Sh17.48m procurement fraud

By John Muia | Aug. 6, 2026
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 Kitui County Chief Officer Gladys Mami Kivoto and five company directors arrested by EACC. [Joh Muia, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested Kitui County Chief Officer Gladys Mami Kivoto and five company directors over alleged conflict of interest and procurement irregularities involving Sh17.48 million contracts.

In a statement on Thursday, EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud said investigations found that Kivoto, who served in the Departments of Agriculture & Fisheries and Irrigation, allegedly traded with the county through five proxy companies: Shanel Construction Ltd, ECO Stone Ltd, AZ Links Ltd, DTK Construction Ltd, and 4-Walls Ltd.

The companies were paid a total of Sh14.1 million by the county between the 2018/2019 and 2024/2025 financial years.

EACC further established that three of the directors, Josephine Mwikali Wambua of Shanel Construction, Makoma Wambua of AZ Links and Emmanuel Wambua of ECO Stone are relatives of Kivoto. There were also financial transactions between Kivoto and directors of DTK Construction and 4-Walls.

Following investigations, the file was forwarded to the DPP, who approved charges against nine suspects, including conflict of interest, abuse of office, money laundering, and corrupt procurement.

Those arrested are Gladys Mami Kivoto, Josephine Mwikali Wambua Director, Shanel Construction, Roselyne Kyambi Kilonzi Director, Shanel Construction, Mary Mueni Mbiti Director, DTK Construction & 4-Walls, Jonathan Kivondo Kieti Director, DTK Construction and Onesmus Munyao Nzioka Director, ECO Stone.

EACC directed Makoma Wambua of ECO Stone, Emmanuel Wambua of AZ Links, and Stella Nthenya Kioko of AZ Links who are reportedly in hiding to present themselves at the EACC Lower Eastern Regional Office in Machakos or the nearest EACC office for processing.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned at the Kitui Law Courts.

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Related Topics

Kitui Chief Officer Gladys Kivoto EACC CEO Abdi Mohamud Procurement Irregularities Shanel Construction Ltd
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