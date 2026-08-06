Family seeks help to bring home the body of a woman who died in Iraq four years ago

Lucy Wambui Ng’ang’a

Eight years ago, it was tears of joy as Lucy Wambui Ng’ang’a left her home in Kinangop, Nyandarua County, to seek greener pastures in Iraq with high hopes that the opportunity would change her family's fortune.

Tears of joy were shed, prayers recited and songs of praise belted as she boarded a plane for the Middle East Country ready for a new challenge as a domestic worker.