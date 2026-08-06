Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Family seeks help to bring home the body of a woman who died in Iraq four years ago

By Anthony Gitonga | Aug. 6, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Lucy Wambui Ng’ang’a

Eight years ago, it was tears of joy as Lucy Wambui Ng’ang’a left her home in Kinangop, Nyandarua County, to seek greener pastures in Iraq with high hopes that the opportunity would change her family's fortune.

Tears of joy were shed, prayers recited and songs of praise belted as she boarded a plane for the Middle East Country ready for a new challenge as a domestic worker.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Middle East KNHRC Foreign Affairs Kenya National Employment
.

Latest Stories

Madina Okot seals landmark WNBL move to Tasmania Jewels
Madina Okot seals landmark WNBL move to Tasmania Jewels
Sports
By Sharon Namarome
1 hr ago
Amin: Police officers behind Dr Victoria Mutiso's murder
Crime and Justice
By Esther Nyambura
1 hr ago
From runway to political arena: Christabel Azangalala betting on youth power
Newsbeat
By Joan Oyiela
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ex-Auditor-General Deputy Director charged with forging degree to earn Sh28.4M
By Nancy Gitonga 3 hrs ago
Ex-Auditor-General Deputy Director charged with forging degree to earn Sh28.4M
Gunmen Kill Mt Elgon Politician Nathan Wasama Masai
By Osinde Obare 3 hrs ago
Gunmen Kill Mt Elgon Politician Nathan Wasama Masai
"Your term ends next week", High Court tells Ruto
By Kamau Muthoni 4 hrs ago
"Your term ends next week", High Court tells Ruto
Degrees of debt: How Ruto's new varsity funding plan will drown students in debts
By Lewis Nyaundi 6 hrs ago
Degrees of debt: How Ruto's new varsity funding plan will drown students in debts
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved