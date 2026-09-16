Observe rules to ensure smooth general election

Audio By Vocalize

With Monday's gazettement of the election notice, Kenya has formally entered the 2027 electoral cycle.

Tuesday, August 10, 2027, is now fixed in law, and with it comes the Electoral Code of Conduct and the Election Offences Act, binding on parties, candidates, public officers and institutions alike.

The informal, unregulated campaigning of the past year gives way, from this point, to a structured legal process with defined timelines and defined consequences for breaching them.

Parties must submit membership lists and display primary contestants by March 16, 2027, and resolve nominations and internal disputes by May 8 and 9. Public officers seeking elective seats must resign by February 10, six months ahead of polls.

Independent candidates must sever party membership by May 9. Nomination papers go to IEBC between May 29 and June 11, with disputes resolved within 10 days. The campaign period, May 29 to August 7, closes with a mandatory 48-hour blackout before voting. Each deadline exists to bring order to a process that too easily descends into chaos without one.

IEBC Chairman Erastus Ethekon's warning against violence and intimidation is welcome but must be more than rhetoric.

IEBC's credibility will be tested long before ballots are cast, starting with how it handles the procurement dispute that has already delayed ballot printing after a High Court challenge. Every stumble at this stage, however procedural, feeds public suspicion that has dogged past elections.

That suspicion is what this notice must help to dispel, not deepen. Political actors, parties and public officers have a legal obligation to operate within these timelines. IEBC, in turn, must be, and be seen to be, strictly non-partisan in enforcing them. Selective enforcement, delayed rulings, or favouritism toward any candidate or coalition will undo whatever legitimacy this process is meant to confer.

The starting gun has been fired. What Kenya does in the months that follow, whether every actor plays by the rules now in force, will determine whether August 2027 produces a result the country can accept, or another contested outcome it can ill afford. The law has set the terms. It now falls on IEBC and every political player to honour them.