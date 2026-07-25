Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Justice served: Sharon Otieno's family welcomes Obado conviction

By Brian Lagat | Jul. 25, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Rongo University Students mourn Sharon Otieno during her burial at Magare village in Homa Bay County on October 19th 2018.[File-Standard]

The family of slain Rongo University student Sharon Otieno has welcomed the conviction of former Migori Governor Okoth Obado in her 2018 murder, describing the judgment as the culmination of an eight-year search for justice.

Speaking shortly after the ruling, the family’s lawyer, Victor Hezekiah, thanked the court for what he termed a landmark decision, saying the family had endured years of emotional pain and numerous delays before the case was concluded.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Okoth Obado Sharon Otieno Rongo University FIDA-Kenya
.

Latest Stories

How Ruto's political miscalculations have created political monsters in Gachagua, Sifuna
How Ruto's political miscalculations have created political monsters in Gachagua, Sifuna
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
9 mins ago
Sifuna storm
Politics
By Standard Team
9 mins ago
Gumo endorses Sifuna's intention for presidency
Politics
By James Wanzala
9 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Sifuna storm
By Standard Team 9 mins ago
Sifuna storm
Gumo endorses Sifuna's intention for presidency
By James Wanzala 9 mins ago
Gumo endorses Sifuna's intention for presidency
Mudavadi and Wetangula have overstayed in the nest, new roosters are here
By Barrack Muluka 9 mins ago
Mudavadi and Wetangula have overstayed in the nest, new roosters are here
How Ruto's political miscalculations have created political monsters in Gachagua, Sifuna
By Ndung’u Gachane 9 mins ago
How Ruto's political miscalculations have created political monsters in Gachagua, Sifuna
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved