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JSC, Chief Justice sued in row over move to publish individual judges' performance

By Kamau Muthoni | Jul. 16, 2026
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Chief Justice Martha Koome and the JSC face a court battle over bid to publish Judges output. [Bernard Orwongo, Standard]

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) bid to ensure individual judges’ accountability by publishing their output will not pass without a battle.

This is after a case was filed on Wednesday, challenging the move for allegedly posing a risk of exposing judges to public ridicule and harassment.

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