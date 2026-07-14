Tycoon Devani not off the hook yet

Business tycoon Yagnesh Devani has suffered a major setback after the High Court dismissed his bid to terminate four criminal cases linked to the Sh7.6 billion Triton Petroleum scandal.
In a judgment delivered by Justice Roselyne Aburili of Milimani High Court found that Devani, the founder and former chairman of Triton Petroleum Company Limited, had failed to demonstrate that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) abused his constitutional mandate or violated his rights by preferring criminal prosecutions against him.
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