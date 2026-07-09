Untouchable cop: Demoted OCS in the spot for allegedly pushing woman from sixth floor

Nicole Omondi, a 25 year old who was allegedly pushed from the sixth floor of a building at Thome Estate in Kasarani on June 4, 2026.

Nicole Omondi, 25, is lucky to be alive today after she was allegedly pushed from the sixth floor of a building at Thome Estate in Kasarani on June 4, 2026.

What is, however, shocking is that four days after the attempted murder, the immediate former Officer Commanding Station at International Life House police post at City Centre, Agnes Ndanu, has not been arrested, raising questions about why she is untouchable.