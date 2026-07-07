Why court has stopped Oscar Sudi's grab of 40-acre Mara land

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi. [File, Standard]

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi's alleged attempt to grab a 40.5-acre parcel of land in the Maasai Mara has been blocked by the High Court.

In a ruling recent Environment and Land Court has frozen all dealings on the prime property after finding that businessmen Neel Ashwin Gudka and Akash Kirit Gudka had established a prima facie case challenging a title issued in favour of Sudi and Mara Golf and Wild Resort Limited, despite an earlier court judgment declaring the brothers the lawful owners of the land.