Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why court has stopped Oscar Sudi's grab of 40-acre Mara land

By Nancy Gitonga | Jul. 7, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi. [File, Standard]

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi's alleged attempt to grab a 40.5-acre parcel of land in the Maasai Mara has been blocked by the High Court.

In a ruling recent Environment and Land Court has frozen all dealings on the prime property after finding that businessmen Neel Ashwin Gudka and Akash Kirit Gudka had established a prima facie case challenging a title issued in favour of Sudi and Mara Golf and Wild Resort Limited, despite an earlier court judgment declaring the brothers the lawful owners of the land.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Oscar Sudi Kapseret MP Maasai Mara Land Fraudulent Title
.

Latest Stories

Kenya urged to scale AI beyond pilot projects
Kenya urged to scale AI beyond pilot projects
Enterprise
By Noel Nabiswa
2 hrs ago
IM banks on communities in new entrepreneurship drive
Enterprise
By Macharia Kamau
3 hrs ago
High Court declares Kenya's envoys pay structure unconstitutional
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Report to Prison: Court Upholds Kerich Jail Term
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
Report to Prison: Court Upholds Kerich Jail Term
UDA deploys Mbeere North script in Ol-Kalou
By Jacob Ochiro 5 hrs ago
UDA deploys Mbeere North script in Ol-Kalou
Ruto's university mess amid record intake
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
Ruto's university mess amid record intake
Linda Mwananchi to Unveil Sifuna's Running Mate
By Obare Osinde 5 hrs ago
Linda Mwananchi to Unveil Sifuna's Running Mate
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved