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The priest, the secret son, and the decade the Church tried to cover up

By Nancy Gitonga | Jul. 6, 2026
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Priest's secret son wins inheritance claim after decade-long court battle. [Courtesy]

Fresh details have emerged that a distinguished Catholic priest fathered a child, contrary to the vow of celibacy he had sworn to God, and that members of his family and the Diocese knew, and said nothing, for a decade.

A recent High Court ruling seen by The Standard reveals how three successive Bishops of Eldoret sat on the truth about Fr. Joseph Kariuki Njino's secret son and whose paternity was never once disputed on paper.

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