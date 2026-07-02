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Kenya, Italy sign security deal to combat crime

By Fred Kagonye | Jul. 2, 2026
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Kenyan and Italian government officials after the signing of the security deal. [MINA]

Kenya and Italy have signed a security deal to strengthen cooperation in preventing and combating crime.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen signed the Letter of Intent for Kenya on Thursday, July 2, with Italian Ambassador Vicenzo Del Monaco appending his signature for Italy.

The agreement gives the two countries' Interior ministries and police authorities a framework for cooperation in tackling crime, marking a further step in their growing security partnership.

"Kenya welcomes Italy's integrated approach that recognises the strong link between development, migration management and security," said Murkomen during the signing ceremony in Nairobi.

Under the deal, Kenya and Italy will designate contact points to support planning and sharing of strategic cooperation initiatives at bilateral and multilateral levels.

The agreement is expected to support ongoing negotiations for a broader security cooperation pact between the two nations.

Murkomen noted that lessons from a recent security engagement with Italy, including benchmarking on public security coordination and modern policing approaches, would inform future cooperation.

"This milestone comes at a time when we are establishing the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit to enhance safety and security within the capital city and its environs," he explained.

"After we sign our security cooperation agreement we will be coming to you to seek specific collaboration on this front," he added.

The CS reaffirmed commitment to deepening collaboration in support of public safety, regional stability and the fight against emerging and complex security threats.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and his Immigration counterpart Belio Kipsang attended the signing, alongside senior government officials from Italy and Kenya.

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Kenya Italy security deal Kenya Italy relations Kipchumba Murkomen
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