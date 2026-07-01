'Where Are They?' Mathare MP wants answer over missing residents

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Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch.

Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch has raised alarm over increasing reports of missing persons in the constituency, calling on the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security to explain the whereabouts of the missing residents.

The legislator said several people from Mathare have disappeared in recent weeks under unclear circumstances, leaving families in distress and demanding answers.

In a statement on Wednesday, Oluoch noted that while the recent June 25 Gen Z anniversary demonstrations have dominated public attention, not all the reported disappearances in the area are linked to the protests.

"I hasten to say this has nothing to do with the June 25 demonstrations. These are just people who have been missing," he said.

According to the MP, the incidents have caused anxiety among families and residents, particularly amid allegations that some of the victims were taken by individuals identifying themselves as security officers.

"Efforts by families to obtain information from the relevant security agencies regarding the whereabouts of the missing persons have reportedly yielded no information,” said the MP.

“It is against this backdrop that I request a statement from the Chairperson of the Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security.”

Among the cases highlighted by the MP are businessman Joel Kariuki, who allegedly disappeared on June 18 after being taken by armed men in civilian clothes; Michael Oloo, who went missing on June 19; youth leader Maxmillian Kiarie, who was last seen on June 20; and Abdulaziz Molu, who was reportedly picked up on June 23.

On Tuesday, residents of Mathare and Kiamaiko staged protests demanding the release or disclosure of the whereabouts of Abdulaziz Molu, Maxmillian Kiarie and Michael Oloo.

The demonstrations turned deadly after running battles erupted between police and protesters, leaving one-person dead after reportedly being shot.

Oluoch has now demanded to know whether any unit of the National Police Service was involved in the arrests or detention of the missing persons, and what steps the government is taking to investigate the reported cases of alleged abductions and enforced disappearances.

He also wants the Ministry to explain the measures it is putting in place to safeguard the security of residents of Mathare and protect citizens from similar incidents in the future.