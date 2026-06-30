Six men suspected to be members of dreaded criminal gang to be detained for 14 days

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Six young men suspected to be members of a criminal gang in Homa Bay Town will be detained for 14 more days before taking pleas. [James Omoro, Standard]

Six young men suspected to be members of a criminal gang in Homa Bay Town will be detained for 14 more days before taking pleas.

The men are suspected to belong to the Rock Boys, a criminal gang which has been giving residents of Homa Bay Town sleepless nights.

They are Calvince Otieno, Ian Shelton, Tony Blaire, Geofrey Ouko Juma, Anorld Otieno and John Smith. Homa Bay Law Court, where the youth were charged. [James Omoro, Standard]

The six were arrested in connection with robbery with violence and assault in Homa Bay Town. They are accused of attacking Denis Ochieng, a resident of Homa Bay Town, on June 26.

In an affidavit signed by Police Constable Ismael Odhiambo of Homa Bay Police Station, who is investigating the case, the young men attacked Ochieng at the Sango area of Shauri Yako estate at 7.30 pm.

One of them allegedly assaulted Ochieng with a panga, causing serious injuries.

They also robbed Ochieng of his Sh2,000 and a smartphone.

Ochieng was rushed to Homa Bay Teaching and Referral Hospital before being transferred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu for specialised medication.

“The complainant was accosted by seven men who were armed with pangas. One of the men cut him on the mouth with a panga, causing serious bodily harm,” Odhiambo wrote.

Odhiambo indicated that the complainant had not recorded a statement with the police due to ill health.

“The respondents are willing to assist police with more information which may aid the arrest of more suspects in this matter,” Odhiambo added.

He requested the court to grant the police 21 days to continue detaining the suspects to aid further investigations.

The Director of Public Prosecutions also wanted the suspects detained for 21 days.

However, Homa Bay Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Auka granted police 14 days to detain the suspects before taking pleas.

“All the respondents shall be remanded at Homa Bay Police Station for the 14 days given,” Auka ruled.

The case will be mentioned on July 15.