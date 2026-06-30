Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Six men suspected to be members of dreaded criminal gang to be detained for 14 days

By James Omoro | Jun. 30, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Six young men suspected to be members of a criminal gang in Homa Bay Town will be detained for 14 more days before taking pleas. [James Omoro, Standard]

Six young men suspected to be members of a criminal gang in Homa Bay Town will be detained for 14 more days before taking pleas.

The men are suspected to belong to the Rock Boys, a criminal gang which has been giving residents of Homa Bay Town sleepless nights.

They are Calvince Otieno, Ian Shelton, Tony Blaire, Geofrey Ouko Juma, Anorld Otieno and John Smith.

Homa Bay Law Court, where the youth were charged. [James Omoro, Standard]

The six were arrested in connection with robbery with violence and assault in Homa Bay Town. They are accused of attacking Denis Ochieng, a resident of Homa Bay Town, on June 26.

In an affidavit signed by Police Constable Ismael Odhiambo of Homa Bay Police Station, who is investigating the case, the young men attacked Ochieng at the Sango area of Shauri Yako estate at 7.30 pm.

One of them allegedly assaulted Ochieng with a panga, causing serious injuries.

They also robbed Ochieng of his Sh2,000 and a smartphone.

Ochieng was rushed to Homa Bay Teaching and Referral Hospital before being transferred to Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kisumu for specialised medication.

“The complainant was accosted by seven men who were armed with pangas. One of the men cut him on the mouth with a panga, causing serious bodily harm,” Odhiambo wrote.

Odhiambo indicated that the complainant had not recorded a statement with the police due to ill health.

“The respondents are willing to assist police with more information which may aid the arrest of more suspects in this matter,” Odhiambo added.

He requested the court to grant the police 21 days to continue detaining the suspects to aid further investigations.

The Director of Public Prosecutions also wanted the suspects detained for 21 days. 

However, Homa Bay Senior Resident Magistrate Christine Auka granted police 14 days to detain the suspects before taking pleas.

“All the respondents shall be remanded at Homa Bay Police Station for the 14 days given,” Auka ruled.

The case will be mentioned on July 15.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Homa Bay County Criminal Gang Rock Boys Gang Members
.

Latest Stories

Inside Western Kenya's dangerous and bizarre 'Reggae na Lami' culture
Inside Western Kenya's dangerous and bizarre 'Reggae na Lami' culture
Counties
By Brian Kisanji
4 hrs ago
Police ordered to produce missing man as protester shot dead in city
National
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Nancy Gitonga
4 hrs ago
Cracks in Linda Mwananchi over opposition alliance ahead of 2027
Politics
By Juliet Omelo
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Abduction survivors reveal a chilling blueprint of captivity
By Standard Reporter 4 hrs ago
Abduction survivors reveal a chilling blueprint of captivity
Police ordered to produce missing man as protester shot dead in city
By Pkemoi Ng’enoh and Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Police ordered to produce missing man as protester shot dead in city
Teachers and civil servants laugh all the way to bank as July pay rise takes effect
By Lewis Nyaundi 4 hrs ago
Teachers and civil servants laugh all the way to bank as July pay rise takes effect
Cracks in Linda Mwananchi over opposition alliance ahead of 2027
By Juliet Omelo 4 hrs ago
Cracks in Linda Mwananchi over opposition alliance ahead of 2027
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved