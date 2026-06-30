Detectives linked to attempted abduction of Standard Group's Associate Editor

As investigations into the attempted abduction of Standard Media Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich continue, independent investigations have uncovered new details linking the incident to detectives attached to the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) in Nakuru.
According to the private investigations, the four-armed members of CRIB attempted to abduct Kiprotich on Saturday morning along the Mercy Njeri–Mastoo Road aboard a Toyota Probox.
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