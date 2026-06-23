Headless body of a woman found dumped by the roadside in Naivasha

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A Mutilated body of a woman was found dumped by the roadside in Naivasha. [Courtesy]

Residents of Kinungi, Naivasha, are trying to come to terms with a bizarre incident where a decapitated body of a woman was found dumped off the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The mutilated body of the 40-year-old mother of four was found by labourers working on the Rironi-Mau Summit Expressway before police were called in.

Emotions ran high after relatives identified the body using her clothes before members of the public embarked on a search for the missing head.

A relative, James Kabono, said that they were still in darkness over the motive behind the beastly killing of the single mother who lived near the trading centre.

He said that his niece was last seen on Monday evening before the body was found dumped off the busy highway by the construction workers.

“We were informed of a body dumped along the highway, and on checking, we found out that it was our niece who had her head cut off,” he said.

Naivasha DCI boss Isaac Kiama confirmed the incident, terming it as outright murder, adding that the head was yet to be recovered.

He said that they had managed to recover a club covered with blood at the scene where the murder is suspected to have taken place.

“The body was partially covered with construction materials being used in the construction of the road, and this is outright murder,” he said.

This came as the body of another woman was found in a drainage channel in Kihoto estate, with initial investigations pointing to drowning.

The woman who was last seen leaving one of the bars is suspected of having fallen into the drainage system, which has flooded following the rise in water levels in the nearby Lake Naivasha.

The incident came barely a week after a 25-year-old man drowned while on a fishing mission in the flooded estate that is home to tens of flower farm workers.

According to the CID boss, they had launched investigations into the incident, though there were indications that the woman could have drowned.

“In both cases, the bodies have been collected, taken to the local mortuary, and we have opened inquest files as part of our investigations,” said Kiama.