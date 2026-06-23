Several injured in dawn eviction attempt in Kwa Njoroge slum

Audio By Vocalize

Goons invade Kwa Njoroge settlement.[File, Standard]

Several residents of the little-known Kwa Njoroge informal settlement near Nairobi's City Park were left nursing injuries following an attempted dawn eviction on Saturday.

Residents who spoke to The Sunday Standard said goons stormed the settlement at about 4 a.m., lobbed tear gas and fired live bullets, throwing the neighbourhood into confusion.

According to Mohammed, a resident, the goons, whom residents claim were working in collaboration with police officers, descended on their structures with machetes, destroying property, including shops, and injuring several people.

"While we were asleep, goons who were protected by the police came with five Land Cruisers and motorbikes carrying four people each. Around 50 other motorcycles arrived later. They started attacking people," he claimed.

Wambua Mutua, 72, who sustained head injuries, told this publication that he was attacked by the goons while heading home from work.

"I met the goons at 4 a.m., just as I was about to reach home. They descended on me with machetes and clubs and robbed me of my phone and some cash," he said.

Residents also accused the area assistant chief of colluding with individuals claiming ownership of the land in an effort to evict them. They further alleged that Saturday's incident was not an isolated case.

"We have been reporting the matter to the chief and to police officers at Parklands, but they do not want to listen to us," Mohammed claimed.

"It is not right for them to evict people like animals. Some mothers here are expectant. We also have sick and elderly people."

Omondi, a university student who was asleep when the incident occurred, said he was "woken up by officers accompanied by goons who ordered me to move out. I saw them chasing a pregnant woman."

Another resident, Njeri, alleged that the administrator had attempted to bribe residents with Sh3,000, a claim that this publication could not independently verify.

"With this economy, tell us where a family with children can afford a rental house in Nairobi for Sh3,000?" she asked.

"If the eviction is legitimate, why carry it out in the middle of the night?" Njeri asked, visibly infuriated. "We have infants. Is that how a government should operate?"

The area assistant chief's office was locked when The Sunday Standard visited to seek comment on the allegations.

According to residents, they have lived in the settlement for four decades and would only be willing to leave if due process is followed.

They are now calling on the government to intervene and help resolve the dispute.