Five Uasin Gishu students arrested over inferno plot

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Five students from the Torochmoi Senior School in Uasin Gishu county were arrested over an inferno plot.

Police said that the institution’s principal had received reports on Monday that students were planning to torch the institution.

The senior teacher mobilized others in the school and interrogated seven students who had been mentioned as part of the planners from a list of 20 students who planned to boycott the exams.

Three students from the list were questioned over the plot and gave the names of two of the would-be co-conspirators who were also arrested by police.

The two were to purchase and deliver petrol for the exercise.

The St Francis Myanga Secondary School in Bungoma County has been closed, and students sent home after a fire destroyed a dormitory.

The facility, which was home to 14 students, is suspected to have been set ablaze by three students who allegedly used mattresses.

Preliminary reports availed to the police showed that after the afternoon lessons, the three suspected students were seen within the premises before the inferno broke out.

Police recovered a 300ml bottle suspected of containing the paraffin used to start the fire.

Detectives in Siaya County are investigating the suspected murder incident of a senior police officer whose body was found in a Church compound.

The body of Inspector John Otieno Oduol, who was the Officer Commanding the Muranga Railways Police Station, had a fresh wound on the head.

Police at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) are investigating a break-in incident at the Jambo Jet offices, where several laptops valued at more than Sh350,000 had been stolen.

A security manager at the company told police that an employee reported that their laptops were missing from their desks, and a review of CCTV footage showed an unidentified man making his way into the office at around 1am using a sliding door next to the emergency exit.

In Mandera County, police are holding a Somali man for being in the country illegally.

According to a police report, Adan Abdisirat Siyad, 18, was arrested by officers on patrol within Mandera town and is set to be arraigned in court for being in the country without proper documentation.

Police in Migori County are investigating the alleged suicide of an 11-year-old student.

According to a police report, the body of the deceased, hanging from an avocado tree, was found by members of the public who then reported the matter to the police.

When police visited the scene, they found the body lying on the ground, where they were informed by the minor’s mother that her other son had found his younger sibling hanging from a tree and tried to rescue him by cutting the rope.

The body was removed to the Akidiva Mindira Hospital morgue for preservation before an autopsy.