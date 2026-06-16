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Suspects in All Saints Cathedral attack rise to five as DCI makes more arrests

By Fred Kagonye | Jun. 16, 2026
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The suspects arrested by DCI, from left, Melvin Bwani, Effenburg Khisa, and George Otieno. [Courtesy: DCI]

The number of suspects linked to the violent invasion of ACK All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi has risen to five after detectives arrested three more men and recovered items believed to have been used in the attack.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said detectives arrested George Omondi Otieno, Effenburg Wanyama Khisa and Melvin Alumasa Bwani at different locations within Nairobi following intelligence leads and forensic analysis.

The attack occurred on Friday, June 12, during a post-budget meeting at the church.

“During the operation, detectives recovered a red Boxer motorcycle, registration number KMFH 161S, believed to have been used in the commission of the offence,” said the DCI.

Investigators also recovered mobile phones from the suspects. The DCI said officers would subject the devices to forensic examination as part of the investigations.

“Investigations have since revealed that the attack was not the work of the three suspects alone,” said the DCI, adding, “We are pursuing more leads to establish the full extent of the people behind the planning and facilitation of the incident.”

The latest arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody over the attack to five.

The DCI said investigators would continue pursuing those involved in the planning and execution of the incident.

“Places of worship are sanctuaries of peace and reflection, and any individual who seeks to violate their sanctity, threaten public safety or disrupt lawful gatherings will face the full force of the law,” noted the DCI.

CCTV footage from the church shows the attackers first attempted to gain entry at about 9 a.m. but police officers repelled them, allowing the meeting analysing budget proposals presented by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi to continue.

According to investigators, the group later regrouped and returned about two hours later, forcing its way into the premises and disrupting the meeting.

The attackers then allegedly robbed members of the public along Kenyatta Avenue as they headed towards the city centre.

One suspect who members of the public apprehended allegedly told detectives the group received Sh2,000 each to disrupt the meeting.

The suspect further claimed that a prominent Member of Parliament organised the attack and that recruiters targeted motorcycle riders, who were required to bring pillion passengers to carry out the disruption while riders acted as getaway operators.

Police have not publicly identified or charged any politician in connection with the claims.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen condemned the incident and pledged action against those responsible.

“We will take those people to court, and they will be held accountable,” said Murkomen.

Murkomen said the government was restructuring security in Nairobi and neighbouring urban areas through the Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit.

“The Nairobi Metropolitan Police Unit will be supported with more equipment, more vehicles and better training to address the unique security challenges facing Nairobi and other urban areas across the country,” he added.

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Related Topics

All Saints Cathedral goons attack DCI Investigations John Mbadi Kipchumba Murkomen
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