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Author Kimani sues Aga Khan University, citing discrimination

By Standard Reporter | Jun. 16, 2026
A court gavel. [File, Standard]

A prominent Kenyan author, journalist, and academic, Dr Peter Kimani, is seeking tens of millions of shillings from his employer, Aga Khan University, for alleged discrimination, underpayment and unfair labour practices.
 
In a civil suit filed in the Employment and Labour Relations Court on April 10, 2026, through Acorn Law Advocates—LLP, Dr Kimani documents his decade-long quest for rightful pay at recruitment, promotion, and compensation for external consultancies.

The author also claims that his employer unlawfully deducted his salary without his consent as part of COVID-19 containment measures in 2020.
 
In its response, filed on May 13, 2026, through Munyao, Muthama and Kashindi Advocates, Aga Khan University denies all claims and invokes statutory limitations. The university argues that the claims raised are time-barred.  

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Dr Peter Kimani Aga Khan University Labour Dispute Discrimination
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