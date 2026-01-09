Labour court halts fresh hiring of UoN deputy vice chancellor

The ongoing fresh recruitment process for the position of Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs) at the University of Nairobi has been put on hold.[File, Standard]

The ongoing fresh recruitment process for the position of Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs) at the University of Nairobi has been put on hold following orders from the Employment and Labour Relations Court.

The decision comes after Professor Duke Omondi Orata filed a petition challenging the recruitment process, arguing that it was irregular and procedurally flawed.

Justice Jorum Abuodha issued the orders, effectively halting all activities related to the recruitment, including advertisement, shortlisting, interviewing, and appointment, pending the hearing of the case on January 19, 2026.

"Leave is hereby granted to commence Judicial Review proceedings against the respondents within 21 days of this order. Such leave shall operate as a stay on the advertisement, shortlisting, interviewing and recruitment for the post of Vice Chancellor, University of Nairobi pending the hearing and determination of the Judicial Review application herein," Justice Abuodha ordered.

The court further directed that the matter be mentioned before it on January 26, 2026, for further directions.

Justice Abuodha ordered the Education CS Migos Ogamba, UoN board Chairman and Public Service Commission Board 14 days to respond to the petition.

Professor Orata, who participated in the initial recruitment process, contends that the termination of the prior recruitment was unlawful.

The petition challenges decisions by the University Council and the Public Service Commission to discontinue a concluded competitive recruitment process and to re-advertise the Deputy Vice Chancellor position despite an existing valid merit list.

The court documents detail that the Prof Orata was ranked second in the competitive recruitment while the originally selected candidate Professor Bitange Ndemo later declined the appointment.

The University Council then sought to restart the recruitment process, a move that forms the basis of the lawsuit by Orata.

In a statement accompanying his application, Professor Orata argues that:"The decision of the Public Service Commission to re-advertise the position of Vice-Chancellor, University of Nairobi, as published on December 16, 2025, while a valid and subsisting merit list arising from a concluded competitive recruitment process existed, is unlawful, irrational, and procedurally improper."

The court certified the application as urgent, highlighting the need to prevent any recruitment actions that might prejudice the applicant’s rights.

The orders mirror a growing trend in Kenyan public institutions where judicial oversight ensures that recruitment processes adhere to constitutional and statutory standards.

Similarly, in a related matter, Justice Agnes Nzei of the Employment and Labour Relations Court also issued orders halting actions by the University of Nairobi and the Public Service Commission regarding the re-advertisement of the Deputy Vice Chancellor post following a separate case filed another candidate Professor Francis Mulaa.

"The leave herein granted shall operate as UoN decision contained in letters dated December 16 and 18, 2025 terminating recruitment process for the position of Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic Affairs) University of Nairobi and the PSC decision to readvertise the position…while a valid and subsisting merit list arising from a concluded competitive recruitment process existed," She ordered.

The court set the next mention dated for Mulaa's case for February 25, 2026, for directions on the substantive hearing, signaling that the legal battle over the Deputy Vice Chancellor appointment is set to continue

In their separate pleadings, Professors Orata and Mulaa contend that the University of Nairobi’s recruitment process for the Deputy Vice Chancellor position is flawed, lacking transparency and fairness.

They argue that proper procedures were not followed and that the selection committee acted beyond its mandate.

The duo has asked the court to suspend the ongoing recruitment for the Deputy Vice Chancellor position at the University of Nairobi

"We are seeking an order to ensure the recruitment process is fair, open, and legally compliant,' the petitioners stated," they told the judges.

They also want the court to declare any appointment made in the process null and void.