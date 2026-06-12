Three students held in Vulueni school fire probe

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Police are currently holding three boys and are looking for a day scholar from the Vulueni Secondary School in Makueni County following an early morning fire incident at the institution on June 11, 2026.

The three have been questioned and recorded statements over their knowledge of the incident while the day scholar is being pursed for allegedly purchasing petroleum and bringing it to school

The incident was reported by the school principal after the watchman alerted him that one of the dormitories was on fire.

Teachers, students and staff management managed to extinguish the fire before spreading further.

In a statement, the police stated that, “a single double-decker bed along with its bedding had been burned in the dormitory, which had a capacity of 24 students but was currently holding 22 students. There were no injuries or additional damages.”

Other students were released to go home and the situation is calm.

In another incident, investigations have been launched to find the cause of death of a 27-year-old inmate Nelson Ndung’u Mwai who died while in custody.

According to a police report corporal Elijah Kipkemoi and police constable Kevin Ogolla said that Mwai was in the cell together Kevin Kimani, when he began convulsing before fainting.

He was rushed to the Nakuru County Referral and Teaching Hospital where a doctor confirmed that he was dead.

His body was taken to the facility’s mortuary for preservation awaiting autopsy.

Police have launched a manhunt for a 28-year-old remandee who escaped from a lawful custody on June 11 in in Loiyangalani, Marsabit County.

The suspect, Namoe Eroget, had been charged with causing grievous harm and was attending a virtual court session before being escorted back to the cell.

Police stated that, “as he was being handed over his afternoon meal, he pushed the officer, escaped and ran towards Loiyangalani High School and to palm trees forest”.

The police have since mounted intensive search in the forest and the entire Loiyangalani township.

Police in Makueni Police Station are holding a lorry that was allegedly transporting illegal minerals that were identified as vermiculite minerals.

The driver, Richard Omenya, and loader of the vehicle, Benjamin Muendo, were released on police bond while are investigations are ongoing.

In a report police said that they were still looking for the owner of the vehicle.