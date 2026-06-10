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Four suspects remanded over killing of three young men in Machakos

By Erastus Mulwa | Jun. 10, 2026
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Suspects remanded at Machakos Court over suspected mob justice.[File, Standard]

Four suspects were on Wednesday arraigned before a Machakos court in connection with the recent killing of three young men who died in a suspected mob justice incident within the town.

The suspects, Dominic Muinde Paul, Keith Mutuku Muli, Esther Mumbua Mwololo and Francis Mutinda Kimeu appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Thibaru as detectives sought more time to complete investigations into the incident.

State Counsel Linda Wafula successfully applied for 21 days to allow officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to conclude their probe into the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The court granted the request and ordered that the four suspects be remanded at Machakos Police Station pending further investigations.

The victims were identified as Kennedy Mutiso, 29, Stanley Muthungu, 22, and Charles Mutiso, 25. Stanley was Kennedy's younger brother, while Charles was a family friend. The three had reportedly left a local entertainment venue after watching the UEFA Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Arsenal when the incident occurred.

According to accounts presented by their families, the tragedy began after one of the young men was allegedly knocked down by a vehicle driven by a man identified as Mwenda. The victims are said to have confronted the driver and demanded accountability over the incident.

During the ensuing confrontation, Mwenda allegedly called for assistance from nearby boda boda riders, claiming that the three men were thieves attempting to hijack him.

The situation reportedly escalated, culminating in the fatal assault of the three men by a mob. The matter sparked public outrage and renewed concerns over incidents of mob justice in the county.

The families of the deceased were represented in court by advocate Mutava Musyoki. Investigators are expected to use the 21 days to record statements, review evidence and establish the role played by each suspect in the deaths.

The case will be mentioned on July 1, 2026.

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Related Topics

Machakos County Crime and Justice Mob Justice Murder
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