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$90m Medicaid fraud suspect arrested by FBI

By Hudson Gumbihi | Jun. 2, 2026

FBI agents arrested a suspect linked to an alleged $90 million Medicaid fraud scheme in Minnesota. [Courtesy]

One of the suspects linked to a Minnesota healthcare fraud scheme involving more than $90 million (Sh11.7 billion) has been arrested after months on the run.

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