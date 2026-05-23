DCI arrest terror suspect, recover IED

Audio By Vocalize

Officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested one person and recovered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along the Garissa–Dadaab Road.

In a statement, DCI said that its officers on patrol in Haji Aden spotted the suspect, Hussein Issa Baraki, by the roadside.

When officers approached him for a questioning, Baraki allegedly ran off leaving belongins aside, prompting the officers to go after him.

“What followed was a chase through the thickets before the officers finally cornered and arrested him,” DCI said.

After he had been apprehended he was taken back to the spot where he was standing before and the officers discovered the IED.

DCI says they believe the suspect had a plan in place to attack an unknown target.

“Also recovered at the scene was a military-style jungle attire, including jungle jacket and trousers, as well as two mobile phones.”

Baraki was taken to the Garissa Police Station for processing as detectives continue with investigations ahead of his arraignment in court.

The recovered items were kept in safe custody for production in court as exhibits.

DCI called on members of public to continue sharing timely information with police that can help thwart criminal activities and keep communities safe.