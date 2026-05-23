Autopsy reveals what caused the death of Rachael Wandeto

Audio By Vocalize

Gospel artiste Rachael Wandeto died as a result of severe skin burns covering approximately 85 percent of her body surface area, an autopsy conducted on her body on Friday has revealed.

The exercise led by Chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor, Bernard Midia and homicide detectives was conducted at the Kenyatta Memorial Funeral Home.

“Once extensive burns occur, all these protective functions are lost, leading to serious complications that can eventually cause death,” Oduor explained.

The pathologists said the injuries resulted in fatal complications associated with severe burns.

At the same time, the experts said they collected some samples for further forensic analysis, including swabs to determine whether the deceased may have suffered sexual assault before her death.

“We took samples for laboratory analysis, including microscopy examinations, to assess the condition of internal organs and determine whether there were additional findings associated with the burns,” Dr. Midia added.

Family members who were present said they were still devastated following Wandeto’s death.

“We are deeply hurt by what happened to our sister. The doctors told us the burns caused severe complications that eventually led to her death. Before this incident, she was healthy and in good condition,” stated Susan Wandeto, sister of the deceased

Wandeto was attacked on May 16 by unknown people within the Mwiki area in Kasarani while walking home before she was rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital with approximately 75 per cent burn injuries.

She succumbed to the injuries on Monday, May 18 while undergoing treatment.

Thus, the family has urged investigators to carry out comprehensive investigations to determine the motive behind the killing. Rechos brother in law said Stephen Kinuthia said,

“As a family, we do not yet know whether this incident was politically motivated or not. That is why we are giving the DCI time to complete investigations. We believe the government has the capacity to provide the answers we need.”

So far, the prime suspect, identified as Josiah Njeru Njiru in the murder has been detained for 10 days at Kilimani Police Station after being arraigned before the Makadara Law Courts on Thursday.