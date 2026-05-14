Police arrest seven, recover suspected narcotics worth millions

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Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers in different parts of the country have arrested seven people in the last four days and recovered narcotics worth millions.

In the first case, detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) in Mombasa county arrested two people and recovered narcotics estimated to be worth Sh2.19 million.

Acting on intelligence the detectives raided a house in Kwa Hola Village, where they arrested Mwanaisha Abdalla Gona and Nancy Njeri.

A search of the house saw them recover some 902 rolls of suspected cannabis sativa wrapped in khaki papers and weighing approximately 300 kilograms.

They also seized 3 kilograms of skunk packed in sachets, alongside 300 grammes of suspected.

Police said that the suspected drugs were ready for the market.

The officers also recovered a digital weighing scale and clear polythene packaging materials, exposing.

The suspects were taken to the Chaani Police Station, awaiting arraignment in court, while the exhibits were safely stored before being taken to the Government chemist for testing.

In Nairobi County, ANU detectives working with their counterpart from the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU), on Wednesday, May 13, arrested a Nigerian and recovered narcotics of an unknown value.

The detectives acting on actionable intelligence proceeded to Lynx Apartments in Kabarnet area along Ngong Road.

They raided an apartment where they arrested Christian Ikechukwu Uzochukwu, 29, and recovered 33 sachets of dry plant material suspected to be bhang and 5 packages of white powdery substance suspected to contain a narcotic drug.

They also recovered two passports bearing the suspects name, assorted packaging materials, a black weighing scale, an iPhone 7 Plus, an iPhone 13 Pro Max and an Apple laptop, among other items.

Ozuchukwu was escorted to the Muthaiga Police Station where he was placed in custody and the suspected substances were escorted to DCI headquarters exhibit store for safe custody.

On the same day, police officers from the Kapsabet Police Station acting intelligence stopped a vehicle for a routine check.

Upon conducting a search, they recovered dry plant substance suspected to be Cannabis Sativa weighing approximately 283.5 kilograms, with an estimated street value of Sh14 million.

The two occupants of the vehicle, Gabriel Lubasi, and Wycliffe Geda were placed in custody and the matter was handed over to ANU officers for further investigations.

On Monday, May 11, ANU and TOCU detectives acting on intelligence intercepted a public service motor vehicle at Kamirithu area in Limuru along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.

Upon conducting a search, they recovered two black backpacks, each containing five bales of dry plant material suspected to be narcotic drugs wrapped with yellow cello tape, a Tecno mobile phone, and ID Card in the name of Lydia Arebo Emongoluk.

They also found a black backpack and a tote bag containing four and two bales of dry plant material suspected to be narcotic drugs wrapped in yellow cello tape respectively, and a Neon Smarta 2 mobile phone from a second passenger Petronilla Kwamboka.

The two were placed in custody and arraigned in court.