'Sperm Heist' claim lands Githurai nurse in court over coercion, blackmail

A 34-year-old nurse based in Githurai 44 has been arraigned following a bizarre incident in which she allegedly coerced a female patient into exposing herself to a male client for “sperm harvesting.”
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