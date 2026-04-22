Armed gangsters rob ex-tea factory director and abduct him

A gang of four armed men with a G3 rifle and swords on Tuesday night raided a homestead in Nyabangi village, Belgut Constituency, robbing a former tea factory director of cash and goods worth Sh500,000 before abducting him and later abandoning him in Kisii County.

The victim, Cosmas Sang, a former Momul Tea Factory director, said the attackers struck at around 8:30pm while he was in the bathroom.

“They pointed a gun at me and claimed they had been sent to kill me by an enemy I don’t know. They demanded Sh1 million or threatened to behead me,” he said.

Sang recounted that the gang forced him into the main house at gunpoint, where they tied up his wife and daughters before continuing with the robbery.

“In the kitchen, they tied my wife’s and daughters’ hands behind their backs and later tied mine before making us sit down. They then frogmarched my wife to the bedroom,” he said, adding that he urged his family to cooperate to avoid harm.

The assailants ransacked the house, making away with electronic items, including a television set, as well as household goods such as sugar, rice, and bread. They also stole spray pumps and an undisclosed amount of cash.

After the robbery, the gang bundled Sang into his own vehicle, blindfolded him, and drove off with him.

“They sandwiched me between them in the back seat and drove around for hours, from about 11pm to 3am,” he said.

Sang said the attackers gradually dropped off one by one during the journey before the last suspect abandoned him near Kisii University in the neighboring county.

“He told me they were freeing me because I had cooperated,” Sang added.

The victim expressed suspicion that the attackers could have been police officers, citing the type of firearm they carried.

“I have no doubt they could be police officers because they had a G3 rifle, which is mostly issued to the police,” he claimed.

Momul Tea Factory director Collins Kipkurui, who visited Sang, called on security agencies to urgently investigate the incident and the allegations raised.

“We will not take this matter lightly. We want the truth established and the culprits arrested immediately. Such gangs must be stopped,” he said.

Belgut OCPD David Koech, who led DCIO officers to the homestead, said investigations into the incident had been launched.

“We ask members of the public to provide us with any information or clues that can assist in apprehending the suspects,” he said.