EADB, AG Oduor accuse Tuju of abusing court process in new submissions

Former CS Raphael Tuju addressing the press at his Karen home in Nairobi. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The East Africa Development Bank has urged Justice Patricia Nyaundi to dismiss Former Rarieda Member of Parliament Raphael Tuju, based on sections of its regulations which were declared unconstitutional by the Machakos Court.

In its reply to Tuju’s case before the Constitutional Court, the regional bank argued that Tuju subjected himself to the same regulations, and only found fault when he had lost in a string of cases which were determined by different courts.