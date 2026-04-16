Family seeks justice for slain RIAT college student

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The family of 21-year-old RIAT College student Rose Apondi is seeking justice following her brutal killing, as investigators piece together the chilling events that led to her death in Kisumu.

Speaking amid grief and disbelief, her sister Doreen Achieng recounted the last moments of communication with the deceased, moments that have since turned into painful memories. According to Doreen, the ordeal began on the night of Sunday, April 5, when she received a WhatsApp call from Apondi.

“I received a WhatsApp call from my sister, but when I tried to call her back, her phone was unreachable. I tried several times, but it went through with no response,” she said.

Hours later, a message came throughshort but alarming, accompanied by a crying emoji. Doreen said the message left her deeply unsettled, but her attempts to reach her sister remained futile as the phone was switched off.

The following morning, a more horrifying message arrived, confirming her worst fears. “Come and help me, I’m dying. I have been raped by a group of men, and I cannot walk,” she said.

Alarmed and confused, Doreen rushed to her sister’s residence in Riat, Kisumu. However, upon arrival, she found the house locked, with no sign of Apondi. Fearing the worst, she alerted other family members, and together they launched a frantic search, moving from one location to another in hopes of finding her alive.

For days, the family combed through different parts of Kisumu, following leads and making inquiries, but there was no trace of the young student. Their hope slowly turned into despair as each passing day yielded no answers.

Their worst fears were eventually confirmed nearly a week later when Apondi’s decomposing body was discovered in a bush in Riat Forest.

“I will never forget my sister, not today or ever. We are heartbroken. She had told me about a troubled relationship and had even planned to leave. I had advised her to move on if things were not working,” Doreen said, her voice filled with pain.

The family now believes that her death may be linked to the troubled relationship she had confided in. They are calling on authorities to ensure that everyone involved is brought to justice.

Her brother, Maxwell Ochieng, described the loss as a devastating blow to the family. “We never saw this coming. We have lost a jewel in our family. Our hearts are heavy, and all we are asking for is justice,” he said.

Another sister, Alice Atieno, remembered Apondi as a kind and humble person who cherished her family. “She was not just my sister but also my friend. She was polite, loving, and always visited me. This is a huge loss to us, and we will truly miss her. I appeal to the government to ensure justice is served,” she said.

According to a report by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), detectives from Kisumu West Sub-County, working alongside officers from Maseno Police Station and Riat Police Post, recovered the body following her earlier reported disappearance. The body reportedly bore multiple stab wounds, pointing to a violent attack.

Investigations have revealed that on the night of April 5, Apondi was allegedly lured into a drinking spree by two male colleagues from the same institution, leaving her in a vulnerable and incapacitated state. It is in this condition that she is believed to have been sexually assaulted before being abandoned in a bush.

Her phone went offline shortly after she sent the distress message, making it difficult for her family to trace her in time.

Acting on the report, detectives launched immediate investigations, using forensic analysis and other leads to trace her last known movements. These efforts led them to the Milimani area near the Kenya Wildlife Service offices, where she was last seen. However, initial searches in the area did not yield any results.

Further investigations later pointed to a key suspect, who was subsequently tracked down and arrested.

Police have since identified the suspect as Steven Coleman Okoth, believed to be the prime suspect and Apondi’s former boyfriend. Investigators say he had allegedly issued threats to the victim over the past two months and had been seen with her on the night she went missing.

Authorities also revealed that the suspect was found with items considered crucial to the ongoing investigation. He is currently being processed for arraignment, even as detectives intensify the search for other individuals believed to have been involved in the incident.

As the investigation continues, the family remains in deep mourning, struggling to come to terms with the loss while holding onto hope for justice.

“We are in pain and still in shock. All we want is justice for our sister. Those responsible must be held accountable,” Doreen said.