Baby-selling syndicate exposed in city as three women arrested

When suspected child traffickers were presented in Makdara Law Court. [File, Standard]

Police have dismantled an alleged trafficking ring accused of preying on vulnerable women grappling with infertility and broken relationships, turning newborn babies into commodities for profit.

The case, which has sent shockwaves through Nairobi’s informal settlements, centres on a woman accused of masterminding a baby-selling racket. Investigators say the network sourced infants from shady clinics and sold them to desperate women seeking to salvage failing relationships or conceal personal loss.