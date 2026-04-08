Police dismantle suspected Al-Shabaab terror ring in Eastleigh

Audio By Vocalize

Police in Nairobi have dismantled an Al-Shabaab terror ring in Nairobi, recovering combat uniforms.

The April 8 operation was conducted by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Starehe division and the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU).

According to police, the raid was triggered by a discovery of Shabaab material in Somalia, where Jubaland Security Forces (JSF) seized twenty-five (25) bales packed with suspected Al-Shabaab full camouflage uniforms.

The discovery and subsequent investigations pointed to a wider supply network, with the consignment reportedly belonging to Dhobley-based Abdi Hakim, who is currently in custody.

Part of the shipment was then traced to Eastleigh’s 12th street at the Gaani Parcel Express, a logistics outlet within the bustling KBS area.

The officers recovered 10 bales, each containing sixty 60 full camouflage uniforms and 120 T-shirts, while another bale had 65 uniforms alongside 120 T-shirts.

“The items were discovered at Vision Point Express, a neighbouring facility, where they had been temporarily stored due to limited space at Gaani Parcel Express,” said DCI.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Omar Elmi Issack, the manager of the parcel company, had arranged for the temporary storage of the consignment after receiving it from an individual identified only as Sharif.

A further probe led the investigators to Safe Link Cargo, located at Soma Towers, which they believe facilitated the importation of a larger batch of 37 bales of suspected AS fatigues.

“The cargo is reported to have originated from China and entered the country through the Port of Mombasa under the guise of consolidated shipments.”

A Safe Link Cargo employee, Abdiftah Aden Muhammed, was linked to the shipment’s clearance and coordination with the probe linking him to Sharif, and another individual identified as Abdikadir, believed to be part of the suspected supply network.

According to police, the consignment was collected on April 4, 2026, by Sharif before being dispatched to Gaani Parcel Express, where it was intercepted.

The items have been kept as exhibits, and the arrested suspects are under ATPU’s custody.

In Kilifi County, police intercepted material suspected to be bhang hidden in a track transporting rice during a routine security operation at the Sabaki Bridge checkpoint.

Police flagged down a lorry and, upon conducting a thorough search of the vehicle’s cargo, they discovered a sack containing numerous rolls of dry plant material wrapped in khaki paper hidden beneath the food supplies.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and escorted to Malindi Police Station, where he was placed in custody while the vehicle and the exhibits were securely detained at the station.