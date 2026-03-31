Court halts vetting of Wanga's deputy, CECM nominees

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Homa Bay Deputy Governor nominee Danish Onyango addressing journalists after being vetted by the County Assembly. [James Omoro, Standard]

A Kisumu court has halted the ongoing vetting and approval process for the Homa Bay Deputy Governor nominee and two CEM nominees recently appointed by Governor Gladys Wanga to serve in her cabinet.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court sitting in Kisumu has issued an injunction stopping the ongoing vetting and approval of deputy governor nominee Danish Onyango, governance CECM nominee Isaac Ongiri, and his trade counterpart Obiny Dede.

The stay order was issued after two residents, Michael Kojo and Evance Oloo, sought legal recourse regarding issues affecting their nomination.

In their petition, they sued Homa Bay Governor, County Assembly of Homa Bay, the Homa Bay County Assembly Clerk, and the county attorney as the first, second, third, and fourth respondents, respectively.

The petitioners argued that the nomination had not complied with the law, which requires gender equity. The law requires that a public office should not be composed of holders who are more than two-thirds of one gender.

“Constitutionally, the people of Kenya committed themselves to the realization of gender equity and expressed their desire to be free from discriminatory conduct,” the petitioners stated.

Upon receiving the petition, the Employment and Labour Relations Court Judge, Nzioki Wa Makau, issued an order terminating the vetting until the case is concluded.

“Pending hearing and determination of the application, an order is hereby issued staying the ongoing vetting and approval exercise by the second and third respondents,” Makau ruled.

The case will be heard on April 28, 2026.

The three were vetted by the County Assembly Committee on appointment on Thursday last week. But the court order means the exercise will not proceed until the case is concluded.