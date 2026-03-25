Sonko gets reprieve in bid to freeze Sh574 million

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko at a Milimani court on Thursday,August 15, 2024. [File, Standard]

The Court of Appeal has rejected the Assets Recovery Agency (ARA) attempt to freeze Sh574 million linked to former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko held in five bank accounts.

In a ruling rendered by a three-judge bench comprising Justice Kathurima M’Inoti, Justice Enock Chacha Mwita, and Justice Byram Ongaya, the appellate court declined to grant the state agency’s application for stay of execution of a High Court judgment pending appeal.