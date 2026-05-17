Borana leaders call for release of elders arrested during Moyale protests

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Former Moyale MP Roba Duba, Moyale MP Guyo Waqo Jaldesa, Marsabit Woman Rep Naomi Waqo, and Saku MP Raso Dido address the Press in Nairobi on May 16, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Borana community leaders in Marsabit county have called for the immediate release of two elders arrested during protests against the construction of a disputed government multi-agency security camp in Moyale constituency.

Addressing a press briefing in Nairobi on Saturday, the leaders including elders and professionals, called for calm even as they lauded efforts by the national government to resolve the matter.

This comes a day after the leaders met with Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, in deliberations that saw the construction of the facility stopped.

“We appeal for a quick resolution of the case of our two elders, namely retired chief Dabassa Dambi and Mzee Guracha Damballa,” said Saku MP Raso Dido.

“You cannot be arrested for saying no to people who come to your home or your plots to do things which are not supposed to be done," said Moyale MP Jeldas Guyo.

The leaders welcomed the government’s decision to halt construction of the controversial security facility at Tiitu in Moyale, saying the move had eases tensions.

“The people of Marsabit county welcome the government’s intervention and order to stop and abandon the construction of the multi-agency security facility at Tiitu,” Dido said.

The protests erupted earlier this week, with the residents accusing the government of beginning construction of the facility on disputed land without community consultation, triggering demonstrations that turned chaotic.

Local leaders said one person was killed while several others were injured during the unrest.

The leaders described the protests as a legitimate expression of public frustration and praised residents, particularly the youth, for standing up for what they termed justice.

“We appreciate the role played by the youth of Marsabit County together with the elders and all residents, including persons living with disabilities, in exercising their right to assembly in pursuit of justice,” Dido said.

Marsabit County MP Naomi Waqo said the community was not opposed to the establishment of a security camp but wanted the government to relocate the project to a more suitable area.

“Whichever place the multi-agency camp will be built, we are not against it,” Waqo said.

“We welcome the idea, but as Marsabit county we suggest that it be built around Badanrero or anywhere that is relevant for that purpose.”

MP Guyo accused unnamed leaders of encroaching on community land without approval, saying the standoff could have been avoided through consultation.

“We do not want destructions and we do not want any loss of life. But we also do not want other people to come and invade our land,” he said.

The leaders urged residents to remain calm as consultations continue between the government and local community representatives over the fate of the project.

"We are urging our youth to let peace prevail as our leaders seek solutions to the problem in consultation with the government leaders," said the Borana Council of Elders chairman Abdikadir Waqo.