Man jailed in USA over Sh434 million theft sued by sibling over Sh30 million lawyer fees

Sibling sues jailed hacker over Sh30 million legal fees debt. [File, Standard]

A Kenyan jailed in the United States for hacking and stealing Sh434 million from the American government is in more trouble after his sibling sued him in court for failing to pay back Sh30 million he was allegedly lent to foot legal fees.

In her case, filed before the Commercial Court, Joyce Mumbua Sila sued Jeffrey Ndungi Sila, claiming that he defaulted on the amount he needed to challenge cases in the United States of America and here in Kenya.