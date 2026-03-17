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Tuju alleges fresh plot to deny him justice

By Emmanuel Kipchumba | Mar. 17, 2026

Former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju and Nairobi County Luo Council of Elders who paid him a visit outside Dari Business Park in Karen, on March 16, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

The troubles facing former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju, appear far from over after a case scheduled for hearing at the Court of Appeal on Monday was removed from the day’s case list.

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Former CS Raphael Tuju Dari Business Park EADB High Court
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