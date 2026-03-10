×
Petitioner pressed to justify claims of irregularities in Mbeere North by-election

By Muriithi Mugo | Mar. 10, 2026
Mbeere North by-election petition proceedings at the High Court in Embu, on March 9, 2026. [Muriithi Mugo, Standard]

The hearing of the Mbeere North parliamentary by-election petition continued on day two at the High Court in Embu, with dramatic exchanges during cross-examination of the petitioner by lawyers representing the respondents.

Benga musician Newton Kariuki Ndwiga, who contested in the by-election against Mbeere North MP Leo Wa Muthende Njeru, took the witness stand to defend submissions outlined in his petition, claiming that irregularities marred the exercise.

Kariuki alleged that several polling stations experienced discrepancies during the voting and individuals who were not registered voters in Mbeere North were allowed to cast the ballot.

He argued that the irregularities compromised the integrity and credibility of the election, and pleaded with the court to nullify the results.

However, lawyers representing the respondents poked holes in his submissions.

Counsel for MP Leo Wa Muthende, Dr Adrian Kamotho, led the cross-examination and took Kariuki through various polling stations cited in his affidavit, asking him to explain how the alleged malpractices occurred and whether he had sufficient evidence to support them.

Kamotho pressed the petitioner to provide specific details on the irregularities he claimed marred the election outcome.

In a moment that briefly lightened the tense atmosphere in the courtroom, Kariuki drew laughter after saying that he could not lie while under oath.

“I cannot lie in court. I only lie when I am singing,” he told the court.

Lawyer Charles Mwongela, representing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) asked the petitioner to clarify claims that the by-election was not fair and transparent.   

Mwongela challenged Kariuki to identify specific actions or omissions by the commission that would meet the legal threshold required to invalidate the election results.

The petition has garnered significant public interest in Embu County and beyond, as the court continues to examine whether the claims raised by the petitioner are sufficient to overturn MP Leo Wa Muthende's victory in the Mbeere North by-election.

The hearing continues as several witnesses are expected to testify. 

.

.

Digger Classified

