Wa Muthende defends narrow victory in Mbeere North

Mbeere North MP-elect Leonard Njeru Wamuthende defends his narrow win.[Screen grab]

Mbeere North MP-elect Leonard Njeru Wamuthende has defended his narrow win in the just-concluded by-election, blaming voter bribery, intimidation, and orchestrated chaos for the tight margin.

Wamuthende who garnered 15,802 votes, edged out his closest rival, Newton Kariuki Karish, in what has become one of the most hotly contested polls in the constituency’s recent history by a paltry 500 votes.

Speaking on Radio Maisha a week in office, Wamuthende said the slim gap was not surprising given Mbeere North’s voting history.

“I believe the gap is slim, even in the history of Mbeere North, there have been cases where the winner had a gap of 260 votes. Even the incumbent had won with only 600 votes,” he said.

He accused the opposition of engaging in widespread voter bribery and creating deliberate disruptions in polling stations where he enjoyed majority support.

“The opposition tried all means to deny me victory through voter bribery, blocked polling stations that I had majority support and ensured by noon they began riots to bar voters from casting their votes,” he said.

The MP-elect claimed that despite the disruption, Mbeere North voters had already made up their minds before election day.

He attributes his win to a manifesto anchored on education, infrastructure, and inclusive development priorities he says his opponents lacked.

“Before the election day, people had made a decision on which MP could lead them to progress was me. This is because I had a manifesto which the opposition lacked.”

Wamuthende further dismissed allegations that manipulation occurred during the tallying process. “Not even a single polling station has been quoted for irregularity on the counting of votes and ballots. It can be recounted three times, and none had petitioned for a recount,” he said, urging his opponents to “accept the verdict of the people.”

He also defended Cabinet Secretaries and other government officials who joined his campaign trail, saying they acted within the law following a 2025 amendment allowing them to promote government policies.

“Government programs were going on… The issues of infrastructure, water, electricity, and roads are concerns affecting the locals. Prominent leaders who came to support me are exercising their constitutional rights,” he said.

He dismissed claims that the involvement of top officials amounted to political coercion, noting that DP Kithure Kindiki never imposed him on voters. “The DP did not direct me or impose me on the people but urged me to sell my manifesto.”

Wamuthende also took a swipe at leaders positioning themselves as Mount Kenya kingpins, insisting the region’s voters cannot be commanded.

“Central people have independent minds… Time for being told to vote in a particular pattern is gone,” he said. “We do not have a dynasty in this area. Whoever has scaled up has only through hard work academically.”

The MP-elect announced ambitious education reforms aimed at reducing the financial burden on families.

“From next year, no student will pay fees in secondary day schools… I will begin a special education fund to ensure those proceeding after high school will not miss on fees,” he said, adding that education would remain the region’s strongest equaliser.