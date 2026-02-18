×
Two officers accused of shooting dead Nairobi youth to be held for one more week

By Fred Kagonye | Feb. 18, 2026
Two police officers accused of shooting dead a 19-year-old man in Nairobi's Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum on February 11, 2026, will remain in police custody for seven more days as court awaits their mental health assessment.

The case against Sergeant Godwin Mjomba and Assistant Police Constable Patrick Mutunga Titus came up for mention today where it was expected the two would plead to murder charges but this did not happen.

They are accused of shooting dead Shukri Adan on February 11 in the Mukuru kwa Njenga slums.

Justice Martin Muya while pushing the plea taking to February 25, said that he was yet to receive the suspects mental assessment report from the Kenyatta National Hospital.

The two will be held at the Industrial Area Remand Prison.

Mjomba and Mutunga were to plead to the charges on February 17 but it was pushed to the February 18, where it was revealed that the assessment report was not ready.

The two officers are accused of shooting Adan deadTwo police officers, Godwin Mjomba and Patrick Mutunga, accused of killing Shukri Adan in January, to remain in custody for seven more days, pending plea taking. after they responded to an accident between a car he was traveling with his friends and a PSV bus.

According to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Adan and his friends were headed to the Mosque when they were involved in the accident.

IPOA Senior Assistant Director of Investigations Abdrahaman Jibril in his affidavit in court said that after Adan and his friends were allegedly intercepted by the officers, they were ordered to lie on the ground.

He alleged that Adan was shot in the head while lying down.

A post mortem showed that the cause of death was as a result of a penetrating gunshot injury to the head.

In court, IPOA alleged an attempt to compromise the investigation, saying that a false police report had been recorded following the shooting.

The authority opposed the release of the officers on bail citing public outrage and demonstrations that followed the incident.

The argued that they security of the two officers could not be guaranteed if they were to be freed at this stage of the proceedings. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

