Cricket Kenya: Women players poised to get decent contracts, medical coverage with national teams

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Kenya U19 Women’s cricket team celebrate after qualifying for the 2027 ICC U19 Women's #T20WorldCup set for Tanzania during the Africa Division 2 Qualifier held in Uganda in March 2026. [CRICKET KENYA]

For the first time in history, Kenyan players plying their trade for the women's national teams are poised to pen decent contracts while on national duty.

This is part of the ongoing Cricket Kenya (CK) national reform agenda, which has already ensured the men’s national team sign contracts, issued medical covers and paid six-month arrears inherited from the previous administration.

“The women’s national team shall be professionalised through performance-based contracts,” the CK Board stated on Tuesday following approval of minutes from the Board's meeting held on October 23, 2026, which marked a significant shift in the recognition and support of female cricketers

It will be the first time Kenyan women cricketers will receive formal contractual recognition as the board moves to professionalise the game.

The move follows earlier petitions submitted by both the women’s and men’s national teams seeking to ensure players' payments and bonuses are secured during their duty with the national sides. The Board said the concerns and proposals raised informed its resolutions.

While taking over office after his election in April, Cricket Kenya Chairman Bhavesh Gohil had pledged that making the game financially sustainable is among his key priorities.

Gohil had also promised to make the sport very accessible, competitive and inject transparency and accountability in management.

To actualise the new board decision, CK Acting Chief Executive Officer Tariq Iqbal has been tasked with working with the women’s team technical bench to develop the contractual framework.

“He will consult the Chief Finance Officer to ensure the necessary budgetary provisions are made,” the CK Board indicated.

CK Vice Chair Pearlyne Omamo said the reforms send a strong message to girls aspiring to play the sport professionally.

“Cricket can be more than a passion; it can be a profession,” Omamo said. She added that the new framework would create a clearer pathway for talented female cricketers to compete at the highest level and earn recognition for their performance.

The contracts form part of a wider reform package targeting player welfare, selection transparency and grassroots development.

The Board also resolved to provide medical insurance for both national teams and their technical staff.

It also approved plans to establish independent selection panels for the Women’s National Team and the Under-19 Women’s Team, bringing their selection structures in line with those of the men’s national team.

In another measure aimed at expanding the sport’s reach, counties will be grouped into four regions.

Each region is expected to receive funding and cricket equipment to support development programmes.

Counties will also be required to identify promising players and strengthen the pipeline into age-group and national teams.

The Board further directed that savings from its restructuring be channelled into player welfare and grassroots cricket development.

Meanwhile, Cricket Kenya is in advanced discussions on securing more competitive international fixtures.

A proposed triangular series involving Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates is among the options under consideration.

The reforms are intended to strengthen Kenya’s competitiveness against regional opponents, including Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Nigeria.

For women cricketers, the introduction of performance-based contracts represents a major step towards greater financial recognition and professional opportunities.

The regional development plan could also help widen the pool of talent available to national selectors.

The board congratulated the Women’s National Team on the milestone and said CK is looking forward to