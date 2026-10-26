Cricket Kenya parts ways with CEO, three other directors

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Kenya (in green) in action against visiting Denmark on Day 1 of the ICC Challenge League A ongoing at the Nairobi Gymkhana Ground. [PHOTO/ ICC]

Cricket Kenya (CK) has announced that it has parted ways with the association's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ronald Bukusi.

The federation board, which is led by CK Chairman Bhavesh Gohil and Vice Chairperson Pearlyne Omamo, also announced officially on Monday that it has ended the contracts of three other directors, namely Thomas Odoyo, Beryl Oyugi and Mansukh Hirani.

“The decisions follow findings by Cricket Kenya’s Independent Disciplinary and Ethics Committee, which examined complaints over the handling of funds, compliance records and the organisation’s proposed affiliation with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK),” the CK Board indicated in a statement sent to the newsrooms.

“The employment contract between Cricket Kenya and Ronald Bukusi is hereby terminated with immediate effect,” the CK Board concluded following the outcome of the association meeting held on October 23.

To ensure continuity in leadership, the Board has appointed former Kenyan cricketer Tarig Iqbal as Acting CEO pending the competitive recruitment of a substantive CEO.

In its decision dated October 20, the committee found that the allegations against Bukusi were substantiated in key areas: “The Committee finds the financial-management allegation substantiated and upholds it,” the report states, citing concerns over financial reporting, expenditure records and management accountability.

“The Board also terminated the services of Odoyo, Hirani and Oyugi for failing to submit Chapter Six Compliance documents as required by the Cricket Kenya Constitution.

“Non-compliant appointed board members, namely Thomas Odoyo, Beryl Oyugi and Mansukhala Hirani, had automatically forfeited their respective appointments, and were consequently ineligible to continue serving,” the Board concluded.

The CK Board said Hirani has been replaced by Weldon Cheruiyot Mutai while Oyugi has been replaced by Sarah Mayaka. Odoyo’s replacement is still being sought.

The board also announced that it has duly changed its bank signatories, with joint signatures of Gohil and Omamo now a mandatory requirement going forward in all transactions.

“The two said bank signatories shall be the sole persons authorised to sign any bank-related documentation, communicate with, and issue instructions to, bank officials relating to Cricket Kenya’s bank accounts,” the minutes of the board read in part.