Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Cricket Kenya parts ways with CEO, three other directors

By Ochieng Oyugi | Oct. 26, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Kenya (in green) in action against visiting Denmark on Day 1 of the ICC Challenge League A ongoing at the Nairobi Gymkhana Ground. [PHOTO/ ICC]

Cricket Kenya (CK) has announced that it has parted ways with the association's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ronald Bukusi.

The federation board, which is led by CK Chairman Bhavesh Gohil and Vice Chairperson Pearlyne Omamo, also announced officially on Monday that it has ended the contracts of three other directors, namely Thomas Odoyo, Beryl Oyugi and Mansukh Hirani.

“The decisions follow findings by Cricket Kenya’s Independent Disciplinary and Ethics Committee, which examined complaints over the handling of funds, compliance records and the organisation’s proposed affiliation with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK),” the CK Board indicated in a statement sent to the newsrooms.

“The employment contract between Cricket Kenya and Ronald Bukusi is hereby terminated with immediate effect,” the CK Board concluded following the outcome of the association meeting held on October 23.

To ensure continuity in leadership, the Board has appointed former Kenyan cricketer Tarig Iqbal as Acting CEO pending the competitive recruitment of a substantive CEO.

In its decision dated October 20, the committee found that the allegations against Bukusi were substantiated in key areas: “The Committee finds the financial-management allegation substantiated and upholds it,” the report states, citing concerns over financial reporting, expenditure records and management accountability.

“The Board also terminated the services of Odoyo, Hirani and Oyugi for failing to submit Chapter Six Compliance documents as required by the Cricket Kenya Constitution.

“Non-compliant appointed board members, namely Thomas Odoyo, Beryl Oyugi and Mansukhala Hirani, had automatically forfeited their respective appointments, and were consequently ineligible to continue serving,” the Board concluded. 

The CK Board said Hirani has been replaced by Weldon Cheruiyot Mutai while Oyugi has been replaced by Sarah Mayaka. Odoyo’s replacement is still being sought.

The board also announced that it has duly changed its bank signatories, with joint signatures of Gohil and Omamo now a mandatory requirement going forward in all transactions.

“The two said bank signatories shall be the sole persons authorised to sign any bank-related documentation, communicate with, and issue instructions to, bank officials relating to Cricket Kenya’s bank accounts,” the minutes of the board read in part.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Cricket Kenya Ronald Bukusi
.

Latest Stories

Too good? Three-year-old's football skills go viral after police show up at match
Too good? Three-year-old's football skills go viral after police show up at match
Diaspora
By Sharon Namarome
43 mins ago
'I will not apologise', Babu Owino tells Sakaja over Eastleigh building collapse
Nairobi
By Nancy Gitonga
1 hr ago
Court orders TikToker to undergo mental assessment in Sh500,000 extortion case
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
3 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Closing ranks: Political traffic at Wamunyoro intensifies as Gachagua hosts Kalonzo, Wamalwa
By Ndung’u Gachane 3 hrs ago
Closing ranks: Political traffic at Wamunyoro intensifies as Gachagua hosts Kalonzo, Wamalwa
How President Ruto has piled up debt in race to complete legacy projects
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
How President Ruto has piled up debt in race to complete legacy projects
Public debt hits 13.48 trillion a few months to 2027 polls
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Public debt hits 13.48 trillion a few months to 2027 polls
Ruto's claims of Uhuru's State capture come back to haunt him
By Wainaina Ndung'u 3 hrs ago
Ruto's claims of Uhuru's State capture come back to haunt him
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved