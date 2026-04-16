Cricket Kenya: Why national team, captains and coaches back Bhavesh Gohil for top job

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Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Club proprietor Bhavesh Gohil during his manifesto launch in Nairobi on Wednesday night. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

Cricket Kenya (CK) elections are set for this Sunday in Nairobi and former Kenyan internationals, current players, captains and coaches have thrown their weight behind business magnate Bhavesh Gohil aka BG for the top job.

The coaches and players believe the Nairobi Gymkhana Cricket Club boss is the right man for the chairman’s post in a fierce two-horse race between Gohil and Kenyan cricket legend Tom Tikolo.

“I’m impressed with the cricket development pathway that Gohil has set in his detailed manifesto,” men’s national team vice-captain Lucas Ndandason said.

“I believe this process will grant every promising and deserving player a chance to pursue their career to elite levels.

“Its flawless nature will ensure seamless transition of players from grassroots to the national teams,” noted Ndandason, who is backing Gohil together with team captain Dhiren Gondaria.

Men’s national cricket team coach Joseph Angara also reiterated that Gohil is the right man for the top job.

“I have coached the national team for years now, but there are problems with the infrastructure to effectively develop players.

“The last time we got wages from the sport was during the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Zimbabwe last year, when Gohil and former CK chairperson Jackie Jan Mohamed stepped in to bail the country out,” said Angara.

“Right now, we are supposed to be in camp for the T20 Sub Regional Qualifiers to be held in Botswana on May 22- June 1, 2026, yet we are on and off in training due to sustainability.

“And how do you even coach a hungry player who has been locked out of their house due to rent issues?

“Personally, I strongly believe Gohil has the keys to turn around our cricket, going by the weight of his manifesto,” Angara added.

Other coaches backing Gohil include Maurice Ouma (Kenya U19 girls), Josephat Irungu (Kenya U19 boys) and David Asiji (CK Development coach).

Former internationals whose weight are behind Gohil include Ouma, Fracis Otieno, Thomas Odoyo, Peter Ong’ondo, among others.

Women’s national team players feeling that Gohil will bring a new dawn in the Kenyan game are captain Esther Wangare, Molet Abuom, Marion Juma, Judy Achieng, among others.

On Wednesday night, Gohil launched a detailed manifesto ahead of the elections at a colourful ceremony in Nairobi, pledging to turn around players' fortunes in the country.

“When elected in office, I will ensure our national team players are fully remunerated for their national duties,” Gohil told Standard Sports.

“Transparency and accountability will be key in my tenure if elected. I want players to be paid their full salaries, including those pending,” said Gohil, whose election lineup includes Pearlyne Omamo (Vice Chairperson), Alfred Njuguna (Treasurer), Charity Wambui (Women’s Director) and Damien Omonywa (County Representative).

“In my first 100 days in office, I will implement a clear and reliable player payment structure, ensuring that contracts, salaries and allowances are well-defined and honoured in time. Players must feel honoured and valued for their noble contribution to this country because they are the heart of the game; they deserve to be treated as professionals,” he stated.

Backed by a vast social capital during the launch, Gohil pledged to inject life into the limping Kenyan cricket game. He also plans to set up High Performance Centres (HPC) for players and initiate national grassroots programs in collaboration with schools and clubs, with a focus on talent search and identification.

“For us to compete globally, we must train professionally. I will prioritise the establishment of an HPC equipped with modern facilities, expert coaching, sports science and data-driven systems, which will become the foundation for developing elite players and the national teams’ successes.

“As Chairperson, I will lead with integrity, accountability and purpose. CK must become an institution that players, stakeholders and fans can believe in.”

In his other short-term goals, Gohil wants to establish proper governance at the CK offices, including proper audit of finances, pledging that financial impropriety will be brought to book.

Also, top in his short-term agenda includes establishment of stakeholder engagement and unity, sponsorship and resource mobilisation, transparent communication framework, rebuilding of key relationships and establishment of quick win schemes both on administrative and competition levels.

“My first 100 days will set the tone for a new era, one defined by action, transparency and results. By moving swiftly and decisively, we will begin restoring trust and building a stronger future for Kenyan cricket,” highlighted Gohil, who was also backed up by his family at the high-profile launch.

Gohil manifesto

1. Governance reform and accountability

2. Sustainable financial growth and resource mobilisation

3. Cricket development pathways

4. High-performance excellence and training infrastructures

5. Infrastructure development and inclusive growth

Player welfare and professionalisation