Ruto appoints 15 Court of Appeal judges

By Fred Kagonye | Jan. 27, 2026
Court of Appeal Judges Hedwig Ong'undi, Issack Hassan and Katwa Kigen.

President William Ruto has appointed 15 judges to the Court of Appeal.

The appointments were announced in a Gazette notice dated January 27, 2026. The judges will now be sworn in before assuming their duties.

Those appointed from the Bar include Ruto’s lawyer Katwa Kigen, IPOA Chairperson Issack Hassan, Paul Lilan, Johnstone Okello, and Brown Murungi.

Appointees drawn from the Bench are Justices Hedwig Ong’undi, Nduma Nderi, Linnet Ndolo, Chacha Mwita, Lucy Mwihaki, Samuel Okong’o, Rachel Ng’etich, Munyao Sila, Byram Ongaya, and Stephen Radido, who were serving in various courts.

Justices Ongaya, Radido, Ndolo, and Nderi were serving in the Employment and Labour Relations Court, while Justice Ong’undi was stationed at the High Court in Nakuru.

Justice Mwita headed the Constitutional and Human Rights Division of the High Court, while Justice Njuguna led the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division.

Justices Okong’o and Munyao served in the Environment and Land Court, while Justice Ng’etich was based at the High Court in Kabarnet.

The appointments raise the number of judges at the Court of Appeal to 42, up from 27.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announced the judges’ nomination last week, following a two-week interview process in which 35 shortlisted candidates were interviewed from 95 applications.

The appointments are expected to help reduce the case backlog at the appellate court.

Chief Justice Martha Koome said the recruitment process was rigorous, transparent, and competitive, and was conducted in full public view, with interviews broadcast live.

“It involved public advertisement of vacancies, public participation before shortlisting, open interviews and thorough vetting in accordance with the Constitution, the Judicial Service Act and relevant regulations," she said.

She added that candidates were assessed on professional competence, communication skills, integrity, fairness, sound judgment, legal and life experience, as well as a demonstrated commitment to public service, the rule of law, and constitutionalism.

.

