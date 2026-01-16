Judge Mwita defends decision in medical case where a child died

High Court Judge Chacha Mwita. [File, Standard]

High Court Judge Chacha Mwita on Thursday defended his decision to require a parent serve documents to a hospital on an urgent intervention where a child was in critical condition.

The minor allegedly passed away. Justice Mwita, in an interview with the Judicial Service Commission, said the application was written in a way that his orders would finalise the case before it was heard, adding that the parties came later to him and explained that they had struck a deal that the minor had been discharged.