Ruto's lawyer Katwa among 15 nominated to Court of Appeal

Lawyer Katwa Kigen makes submissions before the Supreme Court on September 1, 2022. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto’s lawyer, Katwa Kigen, is among 15 people nominated by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for appointment to the Court of Appeal.

The senior lawyer stood out among candidates from outside the Judiciary, was praised for his sharp wit and strong command of the law.

Nominees from the Bar include Kigen, senior lawyer Paul Lilan, Brown Murungi, Johnson Okoth Okello and former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Issack Hassan while the rest are serving judges from different courts.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court featured prominently, with Principal Judge Byram Ongaya nominated alongside Justices Stephen Radido, Linnet Ndolo and Mathews Nduma Nderi. High Court judge Lady Justice Hedwig Imbosa Ong’udi also made the cut.

Meanwhile, Constitutional Court Principal Judge Chacha Mwita was also nominated to the country’s second-highest court. He will join other judges who have previously risen from the same division, including Justices Mumbi Ngugi, Prof Joel Ngugi, George Odunga, John Mativo and Weldon Korir.

Justice Lucy Njuguna, who heads the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division, was also nominated. From outside Nairobi, Justices Rachel Ngetich and Sila Munyao were among those nominated. Justice Samson Okongo was the sole judge from the Environment and Lands Court to make it to the Court of Appeal from the shortlist.

The nominees were picked after interviews that ended on Wednesday.