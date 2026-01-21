×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Court declares abducted man dead after years of search by family

By Julius Chepkwony | Jan. 21, 2026

Nearly four years after he was forcibly taken from a taxi by men claiming to be police officers, a 70-year-old businessman has been declared dead by the High Court.

Kuni Halanka disappeared on the evening of February 7, 2022, shortly after boarding a taxi outside Weston Hotel on Lang’ata Road in Nairobi.

According to the taxi driver, the vehicle was intercepted along Likoni Road by individuals posing as police officers, who dragged Halanka out of the car and drove away with him. He has never been seen again.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

In an application filed at the High Court in Marsabit, Halanka’s son, Alex Kuni, said he had requested a cab from taxi-hailing company Bolt at about 6.59pm to pick up his father from the hotel and provided the driver with Halanka’s phone number for direct communication.

Minutes later, at around 7.18pm, he said he received a call from the driver informing him that the taxi had been blocked by men posing as police officers who forcefully removed his father and took him to an unknown destination.

Halanka’s disappearance marked the beginning of what the family described as a painful and relentless search.

They reported the incident to the police, filed a habeas corpus application demanding that the State produce him dead or alive, and repeatedly followed up with investigative agencies — all without success.

Despite a court order compelling the police to account for Halanka’s whereabouts, the family said authorities failed to comply. Investigations stalled, communication with law enforcement became hostile, and the case gradually went cold.

Last week, the High Court formally acknowledged what the family has long feared — that Halanka was the victim of a forced disappearance.

In his ruling, Justice Francis Rayola said it would be unjust and unconscionable to require the family to wait the statutory seven years before a declaration of death, given the circumstances surrounding the disappearance.

The judge noted that Halanka had no reason to abandon his family or business and that the manner of his disappearance strongly suggested state involvement or acquiescence.

“It is clear beyond peradventure that the applicant’s father was a victim of forced disappearance. It would be unfair and unconscionable to hold the family at bay when the circumstances reveal that, by all means, their father cannot be alive,” Justice Rayola ruled.

The court ordered the Registrar of Births and Deaths to issue a death certificate indicating February 7, 2022 — the date Halanka was last seen — as the date of death. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Abducted High Court Justice Francis Rayola Registrar of Births and Deaths
.

Latest Stories

Why man wants marriage papers rule invalidated
Why man wants marriage papers rule invalidated
National
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
Ebenyo among stars to battle for glory in Mumias
Athletics
By Standard Sports
5 hrs ago
How Mbadi's duty-free rice import plan turned into free-for-all legal war
National
By Kamau Muthoni
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Presiding over rogues: When police take law into their hands
By Emmanuel Kipchumba and David Odongo 5 hrs ago
Presiding over rogues: When police take law into their hands
930,000 students join senior schools
By Lewis Nyaundi 5 hrs ago
930,000 students join senior schools
Why man wants marriage papers rule invalidated
By Kamau Muthoni 5 hrs ago
Why man wants marriage papers rule invalidated
Ruto forms formidable campaign network as opposition seeks new alliances
By Josphat Thiong’o 5 hrs ago
Ruto forms formidable campaign network as opposition seeks new alliances
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved