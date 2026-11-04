Wajir residents call for more investment to transform livelihoods

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President William Ruto lay foundation stone for the construction of Eldas TTC housing project on August 21, 2026. [PCS]

Residents of Wajir County have called for increased government investment to accelerate socio-economic transformation, even as they welcomed ongoing development projects expected to create jobs, improve infrastructure and expand economic opportunities.

The call emerged during a stakeholder and citizen engagement forum organised by the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary (OPCS), in collaboration with the State Department for National Government Coordination and National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), as part of a nationwide exercise to verify government development projects.

The exercise seeks to assess implementation progress, establish whether reported achievements reflect the situation on the ground and identify challenges affecting project delivery.

Peter Warutere, Secretary for Strategic Communication at the OPCS, said the government was engaging communities directly to establish the impact of development initiatives and strengthen accountability.

He said residents, including boda boda operators, youth, women, persons with disabilities and businesspeople, demonstrated awareness of ongoing projects and their expected benefits.

“Interestingly, they know the existence of all projects, and how they are being implemented in the area. They are aware of the progress, engaging with the implementers. They are aware of the benefits of the projects,” Warutere said.

He added that while residents appreciated government interventions, they had also highlighted challenges and called for additional investments to ensure more communities benefited.

Residents said ongoing construction works implemented by government were creating employment opportunities for skilled and semi-skilled youth, while providing practical experience that could improve their future employability.

The business community particularly welcomed the anticipated completion of the modern market and aggregation and industrial park, saying the facilities would expand trading opportunities, promote local production and strengthen value addition.

The projects are also expected to improve market access for local producers, stimulate business growth and create opportunities for the marketing and export of locally produced goods.

Residents further noted that the KMTC hostels would improve students' accommodation and provide a more conducive learning environment, strengthening access to professional health training.

Water infrastructure also featured prominently, with Warutere highlighting its importance in addressing water shortages and protecting communities against extreme weather conditions.

He said the planned dams and water pans would provide clean water to surrounding communities while helping control excess water during El Niño rains, reducing the risk of flooding.

The government says direct citizen participation will help ensure that development projects deliver tangible benefits through employment creation, improved services and sustainable economic opportunities.