Kisumu woman begins hugging pillar for 72 hours in honour of Raila

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Lavender Wesonga hugs a white-painted pillar at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex in Kisumu after starting a 72-hour challenge in honour of the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, ahead of the first anniversary of his death on October 15, 2026. [Rodgers Otiso, Standard]

A 22-year-old woman from Kisumu has embarked on a 72-hour pillar-hugging challenge in honour of the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga, saying she is still struggling to come to terms with his death and hopes her unusual tribute will keep alive his legacy of peace, democracy and justice.

Lavender Wesonga began the challenge at 3.20 pm on Friday, October 9, at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex in Kisumu, where she intends to remain hugging a pillar for three consecutive days until Monday at the same time.

Her tribute comes days before Kenya marks the first anniversary of Raila’s death on October 15, 2026. The former Prime Minister died in India on October 15, 2025, aged 80, while receiving medical treatment, bringing to an end a political career that spanned decades and shaped the country's democratic journey.

Wesonga said she decided to undertake the challenge because of the affection she had for Raila, whom she fondly referred to as Baba, adding that his death had left her and many other Kenyans in deep sorrow.

She has painted the pillar white to symbolise peace, one of the values she associates with the late opposition leader, and hopes her gesture will encourage Kenyans to embrace harmony and tolerance, particularly as the country approaches another electioneering period.

“I want to hug this pillar for the next 72 hours because, for sure, I loved Baba. As myself and Kenya at large, we are still in deep sorrow over losing him, and we believe he will come again,” she said.

Wesonga said she wanted to use the period leading to Raila’s first death anniversary to express her grief in a way that would also remind Kenyans of the principles he championed during his lifetime.

She described Raila as a leader who respected people, valued democracy and advocated peace, saying his legacy continued to inspire her even after his death.

“Now, ahead of his anniversary on October 15, I am honouring him by hugging this pillar for 72 hours. You can see that I have painted it white to symbolise peace, which Baba advocated for. He was a man of harmony and peace. Generally, he was a good person who respected people and democracy,” she said.

Wesonga said she had deliberately chosen the 72-hour period to represent the period surrounding Raila’s burial, describing the challenge as a personal commitment to honour the leader she admired.

She said she was prepared to endure difficult conditions, including the cold and rain that have characterised the weather in Kisumu, to complete the challenge.

“I started this challenge on Friday at 3.20 pm, and I will end it on Monday at the same time. That is 72 hours to represent the period Raila was buried,” she said.

“I am ready to face all the harsh conditions, including going without food and water. We have a lot of rain in Kisumu, but I am ready to face everything as long as I finish my challenge.”

When The Standard visited Wesonga three hours after she started the challenge, she became emotional while explaining why she had decided to undertake the tribute, forcing a brief pause in the interview.

Her emotional response reflected the grief she said she had experienced since Raila’s death, with the young woman describing the former Prime Minister as a leader whose contribution to the country had touched many lives.

For Wesonga, the challenge is not simply about remaining physically attached to a pillar for three days but also about expressing the depth of her admiration for a leader whose political journey she believes was defined by his commitment to ordinary Kenyans.

She is, however, not undertaking the challenge alone. Her friend, Joyline Jeptoo, travelled all the way from Eldoret to Kisumu to support her and help her through the 72 hours.

Jeptoo said she had come specifically to stand by Wesonga and provide the practical assistance she might need throughout the challenge.

“I am here to support her and ensure that she completes this journey over the next 72 hours. My work is to wear her sweater in case she needs it, change her shoes or slides, whichever she needs, and generally act as her personal assistant,” she said.

Jeptoo expressed confidence that Wesonga would complete the challenge, saying she was prepared to remain by her side until Monday afternoon when the 72 hours would elapse.

She said the support was important because Wesonga would have to contend with changing weather conditions and the physical demands of remaining at the pillar for an extended period.

Vincent Odhiambo, who works in the office of Ruth Odinga Kisumu Women rep and sister to Raila, also expressed support for the initiative, saying Wesonga’s determination to honour Raila had moved those she approached for assistance.

Odhiambo said Wesonga had visited the office and explained her plan, prompting officials to support her efforts to pay tribute to the former Prime Minister.

“When she came to the office and told us about this, we were touched and said we would support her because Baba was loved by everyone,” he said.

He said they reached out to the Kisumu County Commissioner, who promised to provide security, while the county government allowed Wesonga to place pillar within Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex for the challenge.

Odhiambo said the initiative carried a message beyond Wesonga’s personal grief, arguing that it offered an opportunity for Kenyans to reflect on the values Raila championed throughout his political career.

“What we want to tell Kenyans is that let us support her. What she is doing is sending a message about what Raila fought for: justice, democracy, human rights and standing with ordinary people,” he said.

He added that Wesonga’s actions could encourage other Kenyans to reflect on Raila’s legacy and consider how they could uphold the principles he advocated.

Odhiambo said the support she had received demonstrated the continued affection many people had for the former Prime Minister, including young Kenyans who wanted to find their own ways of remembering him.

Vincent Obuko, another friend supporting Wesonga, said she had remained in a sombre mood since Raila’s death and was still struggling to accept the loss.

Obuko said the decision to undertake the 72-hour challenge reflected the depth of her attachment to the former Prime Minister, adding that her friends had resolved to stand by her throughout the period.

“It is a challenge we are supporting. The lady has been in a sombre mood since Raila died, and she has not even accepted that Raila Odinga died. It was traumatic for her, and we are going to support her all through,” he said.

Raila served as Prime Minister in Kenya from 2008 to 2013 and after his death he was buried at the family’s ancestral home in Kang’o ka Jaramogi, Bondo, Siaya County, alongside his father, Kenya’s first Vice President, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga.