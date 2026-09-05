Five people killed, eight injured in Saturday morning road accident

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Five individuals lost their lives on Saturday morning after a matatu they were travelling in was involved in a road crash along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.



Kuresoi North Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC) John Kimutai said that eight people sustained injuries in the accident, with two in critical condition.



"The matatu belonging to Kapsowar Sacco was heading from Nakuru towards Eldoret at around 4:50am when it collided with the rear of a truck that had stalled on the climbing lane," said Kimutai.

The SCPC stated that five passengers, whose identities remain unknown at this time, died at the scene."Eight people were rushed to Londiani Sub-County Hospital for treatment. Two are in serious condition," Kimutai added.Bodies of the deceased were transported to the hospital's mortuary for autopsy and identification, while the wreckage was moved to Mau Summit Police Station."We urge motorists to exercise caution while on the roads. Drivers whose vehicles stall should ensure they are removed promptly," he continued.