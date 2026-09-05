Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Five people killed, eight injured in Saturday morning road accident

By Ken Gachuhi | Sep. 5, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Five individuals lost their lives on Saturday morning after a matatu they were travelling in was involved in a road crash along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

Kuresoi North Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC) John Kimutai said that eight people sustained injuries in the accident, with two in critical condition.

"The matatu belonging to Kapsowar Sacco was heading from Nakuru towards Eldoret at around 4:50am when it collided with the rear of a truck that had stalled on the climbing lane," said Kimutai.



The SCPC stated that five passengers, whose identities remain unknown at this time, died at the scene.

"Eight people were rushed to Londiani Sub-County Hospital for treatment. Two are in serious condition," Kimutai added.

Bodies of the deceased were transported to the hospital's mortuary for autopsy and identification, while the wreckage was moved to Mau Summit Police Station.

"We urge motorists to exercise caution while on the roads. Drivers whose vehicles stall should ensure they are removed promptly," he continued.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Nakuru-Eldoret Highway Nakuru Accident Kuresoi North Londiani Sub-County Hospital
.

Latest Stories

Soda ash war: Ruto's exploitation claims, Gachagua's business allegations
Soda ash war: Ruto's exploitation claims, Gachagua's business allegations
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
1 hr ago
Livelihoods of Tata Chemicals workers on the edge after Ruto closure directive
National
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh
1 hr ago
Scramble for Maa region: Ruto, opposition lock horns in bid to succeed Raila
Politics
By Josphat Thiong’o
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Alex Kiprotich abduction: A well-coordinated operation
By Caroline Chebet 1 hr ago
Alex Kiprotich abduction: A well-coordinated operation
Fresh clues emerge in Alex Kiprotich abduction as forensics begin
By Steve Mkawale 1 hr ago
Fresh clues emerge in Alex Kiprotich abduction as forensics begin
Scramble for Maa region: Ruto, opposition lock horns in bid to succeed Raila
By Josphat Thiong’o 1 hr ago
Scramble for Maa region: Ruto, opposition lock horns in bid to succeed Raila
Soda ash war: Ruto's exploitation claims, Gachagua's business allegations
By Ndung’u Gachane 1 hr ago
Soda ash war: Ruto's exploitation claims, Gachagua's business allegations
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved